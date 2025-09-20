What is BOBBY Rizz (BOBBY)

A meme token that is viral on Tiktok. The objective of registering the token is add credibility once found in Coingecko. It is a fun meme about a highschool boy always getting rejected by the girls he ask to go out with him and coaches rejecting him to go to Mc Donalds. By registering with Coingecko followers will easily verify the correct CA to avoid copy cats and bad actors. We are asking for your help to recognize the meme.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BOBBY Rizz (BOBBY) How much is BOBBY Rizz (BOBBY) worth today? The live BOBBY price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current BOBBY to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of BOBBY to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of BOBBY Rizz? The market cap for BOBBY is $ 56.92K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of BOBBY? The circulating supply of BOBBY is 999.99M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BOBBY? BOBBY achieved an ATH price of 0 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BOBBY? BOBBY saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of BOBBY? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BOBBY is -- USD . Will BOBBY go higher this year? BOBBY might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BOBBY price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

