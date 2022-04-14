Bolt Token ($BOLT) Tokenomics
Bolt Token ($BOLT) Information
What is the project about? BOLT is the first DAO governed and community owned meme coin in the zksync era ecosystem, which ensures lightning-fast transaction speeds and low fees. What makes your project unique? BOLT is a groundbreaking project that is set to take the crypto world by storm. As the first DAO governed and community-owned meme coin in the zkSync era ecosystem, BOLT is redefining what it means to be a truly community-driven cryptocurrency. With 0% tax fees, BOLT is designed to make crypto accessible to everyone. Our mission is to expand the nets of the zkSync era and introduce a vibrant community of meme lovers and degens into the ecosystem. History of your project. As a true community coin, BOLT is committed to empowering its users and creating value for all stakeholders. That's why over 80% of the tokens (public + DAO) are given back to the community, ensuring that everyone has a say in the future of the project. Q What’s next for your project? We believe that BOLT has the potential to be a meme coin legend in the zkSync era, serving as a reliable and trusted means of exchange for numerous projects. By leveraging the power of community ownership and DAO governance, we are on a mission to bring about a new era of decentralization and financial freedom for meme lovers and degens alike. What can your token be used for? Our mission is to expand the nets of the zkSync era and introduce a community of meme lovers and degens into the ecosystem. $BOLT aims to be the true community coin of the zkSync era used by many other projects. Over 80% of the tokens (public + DAO) are given to the community.
Bolt Token ($BOLT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bolt Token ($BOLT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Bolt Token ($BOLT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Bolt Token ($BOLT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $BOLT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $BOLT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand $BOLT's tokenomics, explore $BOLT token's live price!
$BOLT Price Prediction
Want to know where $BOLT might be heading? Our $BOLT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.