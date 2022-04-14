BoltAI (BOLTAI) Tokenomics
BoltAI (BOLTAI) Information
BoltAI is a revolutionary AI platform created to redefine the way content is generated, offering an unparalleled suite of tools for creativity. Users can generate stunning images, high-quality videos, and unique music effortlessly. BoltAI also introduces advanced features like virtual try-on for clothes, seamless face swapping, and instant image colorization, making it a one-of-a-kind platform. The project’s mission is to democratize cutting-edge AI technology, providing users with free, easy-to-use tools that empower them to turn their creative visions into reality. Designed for accessibility and innovation, BoltAI ensures that individuals and businesses alike can harness the power of AI to transform their ideas into impactful creations.
BoltAI (BOLTAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for BoltAI (BOLTAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
BoltAI (BOLTAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of BoltAI (BOLTAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BOLTAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BOLTAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
