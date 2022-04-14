Bomboclat (BCLAT) Tokenomics
Bomboclat (BCLAT) Information
$BCLAT is a meme token designed to promote transparency and honesty within its community. Its goal is to create an open and transparent ecosystem that provides its users with a safe and fair platform. That is why all details of locked liquidity, developers/marketing wallets, etc., are shown.
$BCLAT is not just a meme token; it also represents values such as transparency, honesty, and community spirit. The aim is to build a community based on these values and encourage its members to actively participate in the development and decision-making of the community.
Understanding the tokenomics of Bomboclat (BCLAT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BCLAT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BCLAT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
