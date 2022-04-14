Bomboclat (BCLAT) Information

$BCLAT is a meme token designed to promote transparency and honesty within its community. Its goal is to create an open and transparent ecosystem that provides its users with a safe and fair platform. That is why all details of locked liquidity, developers/marketing wallets, etc., are shown.

$BCLAT is not just a meme token; it also represents values such as transparency, honesty, and community spirit. The aim is to build a community based on these values and encourage its members to actively participate in the development and decision-making of the community.