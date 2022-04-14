Bonfire (BONFIRE) Tokenomics
The Bonfire Token, a safe community owned token which will give holders passive income for holding Bonfire Token. The Bonfire Token will be used to provide supply for many other wrapped Bonfire Tokens in the Bonfire World and will redistribute the passive income to all other wrapped Bonfire Token holders.
Bonfire Token contract has been renounced, which means nobody can ever change the contract parameters or steal liquidity.
We now have introduced the official wrapped Bonfire Token, the BonCash Token (0xBFbc11611d96aE21cfC8aC597EC2A518AFDFB8B4). There is no action required for Bonfire holders, Bonfire and BonCash will co-exist for each others benefit.
Understanding the tokenomics of Bonfire (BONFIRE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BONFIRE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BONFIRE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
