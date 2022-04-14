Bongo (ASK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Bongo (ASK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Bongo (ASK) Information Bongo is a Solana-based AI project that combines a uniquely Aussie-themed chatbot with an interactive, community-driven content model. The AI delivers humorous, unfiltered responses with a local twist, while token holders help guide the direction of weekly real-world public pranks and stunts. The AI is in active development, aiming to match the scale of leading models while focusing on entertainment and engagement. Official Website: https://askbongo.ai/ Whitepaper: https://imgur.com/a/wLhmePc Buy ASK Now!

Bongo (ASK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 999.88M
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 450.93K
All-Time High: $ 0.00121723
All-Time Low: $ 0.00041371
Current Price: $ 0.00045339

Bongo (ASK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Bongo (ASK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ASK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ASK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ASK's tokenomics, explore ASK token's live price!

