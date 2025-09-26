Bonk Computer Token (BCT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00001359 $ 0.00001359 $ 0.00001359 24H Low $ 0.00001581 $ 0.00001581 $ 0.00001581 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00001359$ 0.00001359 $ 0.00001359 24H High $ 0.00001581$ 0.00001581 $ 0.00001581 All Time High $ 0.0001212$ 0.0001212 $ 0.0001212 Lowest Price $ 0.00001359$ 0.00001359 $ 0.00001359 Price Change (1H) -0.69% Price Change (1D) -13.81% Price Change (7D) -41.05% Price Change (7D) -41.05%

Bonk Computer Token (BCT) real-time price is $0.00001362. Over the past 24 hours, BCT traded between a low of $ 0.00001359 and a high of $ 0.00001581, showing active market volatility. BCT's all-time high price is $ 0.0001212, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00001359.

In terms of short-term performance, BCT has changed by -0.69% over the past hour, -13.81% over 24 hours, and -41.05% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Bonk Computer Token (BCT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 13.62K$ 13.62K $ 13.62K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.62K$ 13.62K $ 13.62K Circulation Supply 999.98M 999.98M 999.98M Total Supply 999,979,402.901425 999,979,402.901425 999,979,402.901425

The current Market Cap of Bonk Computer Token is $ 13.62K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BCT is 999.98M, with a total supply of 999979402.901425. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.62K.