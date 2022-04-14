Bonk Computer is a browser-native community application built on Solana that provides access to secure, token-gated virtual machines. Using $BCT, and in some cases $BONK or $SOL, users can launch decentralized compute environments without creating accounts, access is granted through wallet holdings. The platform includes persistent storage, shared VM sessions, and real-time collaboration tools. Designed to operate without centralized infrastructure, Bonk Computer is built and maintained by its own community. The platform continues to expand through community development and open-source contributions.

Bonk Computer is a browser-native community application built on Solana that provides access to secure, token-gated virtual machines. Using $BCT, and in some cases $BONK or $SOL, users can launch decentralized compute environments without creating accounts, access is granted through wallet holdings. The platform includes persistent storage, shared VM sessions, and real-time collaboration tools. Designed to operate without centralized infrastructure, Bonk Computer is built and maintained by its own community. The platform continues to expand through community development and open-source contributions.