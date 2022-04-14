Bonk Index (BNKK) Tokenomics
Bonk Index - $BNKK is an index token for the BONK ecosystem on Solana. 100% of creator fees are recycled back into the community by buying BONK ecosystem tokens such as $BONK, $DEBT, and $BNKK itself, then depositing them into staking pools. Holders simply stake $BNKK once to earn rewards across multiple tokens, gaining diversified exposure to the ecosystem. The project emphasizes transparency, with all fees, token purchases, and pool deposits logged on-chain and made visible through a public dashboard. This model turns what is usually developer profit into community rewards, boosting both BNKK stakers and the wider BONK economy.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BNKK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BNKK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
