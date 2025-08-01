BONKBOY Price (BONKBOY)
BONKBOY (BONKBOY) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 295.81K USD. BONKBOY to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of BONKBOY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BONKBOY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BONKBOY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BONKBOY to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-16.51%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BONKBOY: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-4.09%
-16.51%
-51.57%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
• Launch & Revival BONKBOY debuted on April 26, 2025, but was quickly abandoned by its original dev—only to be “bonked back to life” by its enthusiastic community ￼. • Meme-Powered Vibes Drawing from meme culture—echoing themes like Bonk! soda, the chaos of the TF2 Scout, and the earlier Bonk token—it’s designed to be fun, fast, and community-centric ￼ ￼. • Community-Led There’s no formal roadmap. Decisions are made via community polls, driven by humor, memes, and collective momentum—with no paid campaigns or influencer spend ￼. • Token Specs • On-chain: Solana token contract BEyp5W9oQosUDD2hPt2Qeg6fuAkNUbnvR6ZJhD8Ybonk ￼ • Supply: ~999.85 M tokens (nearly full circulation) ￼ ⸻ 📊 Market Snapshot (mid‑July 2025) • Price: ≈ $0.00013–$0.00017 • Market Cap: ≈ $130 K–$175 K • 24‑h Volume: ≈ $6 K–$9 K range
