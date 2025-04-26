BONKBOY (BONKBOY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BONKBOY (BONKBOY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BONKBOY (BONKBOY) Information • Launch & Revival BONKBOY debuted on April 26, 2025, but was quickly abandoned by its original dev—only to be "bonked back to life" by its enthusiastic community ￼. • Meme-Powered Vibes Drawing from meme culture—echoing themes like Bonk! soda, the chaos of the TF2 Scout, and the earlier Bonk token—it's designed to be fun, fast, and community-centric ￼ ￼. • Community-Led There's no formal roadmap. Decisions are made via community polls, driven by humor, memes, and collective momentum—with no paid campaigns or influencer spend ￼. • Token Specs • On-chain: Solana token contract BEyp5W9oQosUDD2hPt2Qeg6fuAkNUbnvR6ZJhD8Ybonk ￼ • Supply: ~999.85 M tokens (nearly full circulation) ￼ ⸻ 📊 Market Snapshot (mid‑July 2025) • Price: ≈ $0.00013–$0.00017 • Market Cap: ≈ $130 K–$175 K • 24‑h Volume: ≈ $6 K–$9 K range Official Website: https://bonkboycto.com/

BONKBOY (BONKBOY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BONKBOY (BONKBOY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $288.38K Total Supply: $999.84M Circulating Supply: $999.84M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $288.38K All-Time High: $0 All-Time Low: $0 Current Price: $0.00028843

BONKBOY (BONKBOY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BONKBOY (BONKBOY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BONKBOY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BONKBOY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

