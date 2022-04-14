Bonkers Meme Token (BNKRS) Information

Bonkers is a super-viral meme coin inspired by the tale of a dog overlord leading his chaotic, tribal minions in epic village-to-village battles. This fun and quirky narrative sets the stage for an exciting ecosystem where memes meet utility.

Discover our plans for a groundbreaking gaming hub, a rewarding GameFi ecosystem, and innovative decentralized applications. Bonkers is more than just a meme coin; it’s a community-driven vision to engage a billion people globally through gaming, competition, and earning opportunities.