Discover key insights into Bonkey (BONKEY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Bonkey (BONKEY) Information

Bonkey is a meme coin token on Base Chain. Bonkey is the degenerate brother of Ponke, who landed on Base Chain and fits right in with his blue skin!

Bonkey has a supply of 1 Billion tokens, with over 3% of the total supply burnt forever to 0x000000000000000000000000000000000000dEaD

Meet this new iconic base character, Bonkey operates on the Base Blockchain, and was born off the Fair Launch site Ape.Store!