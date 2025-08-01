What is BONKFOLIO (BONKFOLIO)

We are IRL Hedge Fund DAO — powered by DAOs.Fun and fueled by BONK. A meme-fueled investment collective, born to ape early and hard into the Let’sBonk Launchpad ecosystem. No VC suits, no gatekeepers, just pure community-powered chaos. We’re not just investing — we’re weaponizing memes, charts, and vibes. We: Buy BONK and support the BONK economy directly from the Let’sBonk Launchpad Sniff out alpha before the crowd gets a whiff Deploy fast with DAO-based decision-making Go hard or go home, with no mercy for mid No rules. No red tape. Just early entries, high conviction, and shared wins. We’re here to dominate the BONK ecosystem — not politely, but loudly.

BONKFOLIO (BONKFOLIO) Resource Official Website

BONKFOLIO (BONKFOLIO) Tokenomics

