What is Bonzi (BONZI)

Welcome to the world of Bonzi, the first vista meme, native only to @ethervista! He will explore the blockchain with you as your very own friend and sidekick! VISTA is a value-compounding deflationary currency. Wut ? This means Ethervista is constantly autobuying and burning the token, increasing the floor price each time. This is a type of feature that EthervistaDEX renders possible To date, 2.17% of the total supply has been bought and burned forever...

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Bonzi (BONZI) Resource Official Website

Bonzi (BONZI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Bonzi (BONZI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BONZI token's extensive tokenomics now!