Boochie by Matt Furie Price (BOOCHIE)
Boochie by Matt Furie (BOOCHIE) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 198.07K USD. BOOCHIE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the BOOCHIE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BOOCHIE price information.
During today, the price change of Boochie by Matt Furie to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Boochie by Matt Furie to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Boochie by Matt Furie to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Boochie by Matt Furie to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-12.37%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-23.04%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-94.40%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Boochie by Matt Furie: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.38%
-12.37%
-13.95%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Meet $BOOCHIE by Matt Furie, the latest confirmed character in Matt's new book "Cortex Vortex" plus his profile picture on X! Matt Furie’s New Book: Meet Boochie in Cortex Vortex Matt Furie, the creator of Pepe the Frog, is working on a new book called Cortex Vortex, as revealed by his editor, @beuys_on_sale_, on Instagram. The project introduces a fresh character named Boochie, who’s already catching attention. In one illustration shared by the editor, Boochie appears as a menacing skull character, looming over others with an intense vibe. This has sparked speculation among fans—could Boochie be the main villain of Furie’s new story? Given the artwork’s tone and fan theories, it seems likely that Boochie will play the antagonist, setting up an exciting conflict in Cortex Vortex. Boochie first debuted in ZOGZ, a collection of 111 original NFT character illustrations launched by Furie in May 2023. Keep an eye out for more updates on this intriguing new chapter from Matt Furie! This character is Matt Furie's Dream Persona (DP). His mysterious presence suggests that he could become a key figure in the story, possibly even a main character.
