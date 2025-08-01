What is BOOJI (BOOJI)

The BOOJI Memecoin is a community-owned cryptocurrency that combines the accessibility and cultural impact of meme coins with tangible utility and real-world impact. Initially created as a learning experiment, BOOJI quickly gained traction and transitioned into a community-driven project with a strong emphasis on environmental conservation and community engagement. The primary purpose of BOOJI is to provide an inclusive, decentralized platform that fosters financial empowerment and community collaboration. Its utility extends to supporting global conservation efforts by adopting and sponsoring endangered species, such as gorillas, through direct contributions from the project and its holders. Looking to the future, BOOJI plans to expand its ecosystem by developing an NFT marketplace and implementing a decentralized voting procedure, allowing holders to actively shape the project’s trajectory. With sustainable tokenomics, an active and growing community, and a mission to make a positive environmental and social impact, BOOJI is more than a cryptocurrency—it’s a purpose-driven movement.

BOOJI (BOOJI) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

BOOJI (BOOJI) Tokenomics

