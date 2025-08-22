What is Book of Binance (BOOK)

BOOK is a narrative-driven meme coin built on the BNB Chain. It aims to bring together BNB Chain users by celebrating the chain’s culture, ecosystem, and history through community engagement and decentralized finance initiatives. In addition to its cultural significance, BOOK serves a key functional role in the BOOKUSD protocol—a borrowing platform where users can deposit BOOK as collateral to mint the BUD stablecoin.

Book of Binance (BOOK) Resource Official Website

Book of Binance Price Prediction (USD)

BOOK to Local Currencies

Book of Binance (BOOK) Tokenomics

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Book of Binance (BOOK) How much is Book of Binance (BOOK) worth today? The live BOOK price in USD is 0.00547965 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current BOOK to USD price? $ 0.00547965 . Check out The current price of BOOK to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Book of Binance? The market cap for BOOK is $ 1.01M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of BOOK? The circulating supply of BOOK is 185.19M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BOOK? BOOK achieved an ATH price of 0.065647 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BOOK? BOOK saw an ATL price of 0.00164839 USD . What is the trading volume of BOOK? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BOOK is -- USD . Will BOOK go higher this year? BOOK might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BOOK price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Book of Binance (BOOK) Important Industry Updates