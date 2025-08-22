More About BOOK

Book of Binance Logo

Book of Binance Price (BOOK)

Unlisted

1 BOOK to USD Live Price:

$0.00547965
-3.50%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Book of Binance (BOOK) Live Price Chart
Book of Binance (BOOK) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00544553
24H Low
$ 0.00577395
24H High

$ 0.00544553
$ 0.00577395
$ 0.065647
$ 0.00164839
+0.45%

-3.53%

-1.92%

-1.92%

Book of Binance (BOOK) real-time price is $0.00547965. Over the past 24 hours, BOOK traded between a low of $ 0.00544553 and a high of $ 0.00577395, showing active market volatility. BOOK's all-time high price is $ 0.065647, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00164839.

In terms of short-term performance, BOOK has changed by +0.45% over the past hour, -3.53% over 24 hours, and -1.92% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Book of Binance (BOOK) Market Information

$ 1.01M
--
$ 1.01M
185.19M
185,188,301.0671005
The current Market Cap of Book of Binance is $ 1.01M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BOOK is 185.19M, with a total supply of 185188301.0671005. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.01M.

Book of Binance (BOOK) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Book of Binance to USD was $ -0.000200656960070426.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Book of Binance to USD was $ -0.0011389605.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Book of Binance to USD was $ -0.0029490407.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Book of Binance to USD was $ -0.04466106849055855.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000200656960070426-3.53%
30 Days$ -0.0011389605-20.78%
60 Days$ -0.0029490407-53.81%
90 Days$ -0.04466106849055855-89.07%

What is Book of Binance (BOOK)

BOOK is a narrative-driven meme coin built on the BNB Chain. It aims to bring together BNB Chain users by celebrating the chain’s culture, ecosystem, and history through community engagement and decentralized finance initiatives. In addition to its cultural significance, BOOK serves a key functional role in the BOOKUSD protocol—a borrowing platform where users can deposit BOOK as collateral to mint the BUD stablecoin.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Book of Binance (BOOK) Resource

Official Website

Book of Binance Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Book of Binance (BOOK) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Book of Binance (BOOK) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Book of Binance.

Check the Book of Binance price prediction now!

BOOK to Local Currencies

Book of Binance (BOOK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Book of Binance (BOOK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BOOK token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Book of Binance (BOOK)

How much is Book of Binance (BOOK) worth today?
The live BOOK price in USD is 0.00547965 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current BOOK to USD price?
The current price of BOOK to USD is $ 0.00547965. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Book of Binance?
The market cap for BOOK is $ 1.01M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of BOOK?
The circulating supply of BOOK is 185.19M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BOOK?
BOOK achieved an ATH price of 0.065647 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BOOK?
BOOK saw an ATL price of 0.00164839 USD.
What is the trading volume of BOOK?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BOOK is -- USD.
Will BOOK go higher this year?
BOOK might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BOOK price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Book of Binance (BOOK) Important Industry Updates

Disclaimer

