Book of Binance (BOOK) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Book of Binance (BOOK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Book of Binance (BOOK) Information

BOOK is a narrative-driven meme coin built on the BNB Chain. It aims to bring together BNB Chain users by celebrating the chain’s culture, ecosystem, and history through community engagement and decentralized finance initiatives.

In addition to its cultural significance, BOOK serves a key functional role in the BOOKUSD protocol—a borrowing platform where users can deposit BOOK as collateral to mint the BUD stablecoin.

Official Website:
https://www.bookmemebsc.com

Book of Binance (BOOK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Book of Binance (BOOK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 1.02M
Total Supply:
$ 185.19M
Circulating Supply:
$ 185.19M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 1.02M
All-Time High:
$ 0.065647
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00164839
Current Price:
$ 0.00551679
Book of Binance (BOOK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Book of Binance (BOOK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of BOOK tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many BOOK tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.