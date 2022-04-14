Bookie AI (BOOKIE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Bookie AI (BOOKIE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Bookie AI (BOOKIE) Information Bookie AI is the world's first sportsbook ran entirely by AI. Bookie AI's agentic stack (powered by Bankrolled) offers users the best odds, tolerates higher win rates, and generates sustainable platform profits — all while operating with 10x fewer costs than traditional sportsbooks. Bookie AI abstracts away the complexity of blockchain and AI to create a familiar, yet superior betting experience. Official Website: https://www.bookieai.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://www.bookieai.xyz/documentation

Bookie AI (BOOKIE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bookie AI (BOOKIE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 189.14K Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 500.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 378.27K All-Time High: $ 0.00697224 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00037827

Bookie AI (BOOKIE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Bookie AI (BOOKIE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BOOKIE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BOOKIE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

