BOOKUSD Share (BUSS) Tokenomics
BOOKUSD Share (BUSS) Information
BUSS is the native revenue-sharing token of the BOOKUSD protocol, a decentralized stablecoin system built on BNB Chain. Designed to capture and distribute the protocol’s value generation, BUSS allows holders to earn a share of all fees generated from core protocol activities, including BUD stablecoin minting and BOOK redemption events.
What sets BUSS apart is its direct and transparent revenue model. Rather than relying on inflationary rewards or staking subsidies, BUSS delivers real yield by allocating 100% of protocol fees to those who deposit BUSS into the system. This model aligns user incentives with protocol growth and ensures that participants benefit directly from increased usage and adoption of BOOKUSD. The result is a token that combines passive earning potential with a long-term commitment to sustainability and simplicity in DeFi fee distribution.
BOOKUSD Share (BUSS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for BOOKUSD Share (BUSS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
BOOKUSD Share (BUSS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of BOOKUSD Share (BUSS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BUSS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BUSS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.