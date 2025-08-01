boots Price (BOOTS)
boots (BOOTS) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 89.50K USD. BOOTS to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of boots to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of boots to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of boots to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of boots to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-7.84%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of boots: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.97%
-7.84%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$BOOTS is more than a memecoin — it’s a symbol of strength, grit, and the journey through life and crypto. Born from the lore of a small kitty lacing up a rugged pair of boots, it represents resilience in the face of struggle and the courage to keep moving forward. In a space full of noise and hype, $BOOTS stands for purpose: no shortcuts, no gimmicks — just pure hustle. Lace up, walk tall, and let every step tell your story.
