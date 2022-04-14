boots (BOOTS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into boots (BOOTS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

boots (BOOTS) Information $BOOTS is more than a memecoin — it’s a symbol of strength, grit, and the journey through life and crypto. Born from the lore of a small kitty lacing up a rugged pair of boots, it represents resilience in the face of struggle and the courage to keep moving forward. In a space full of noise and hype, $BOOTS stands for purpose: no shortcuts, no gimmicks — just pure hustle. Lace up, walk tall, and let every step tell your story. Official Website: https://www.boots.meme/ Buy BOOTS Now!

boots (BOOTS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for boots (BOOTS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 105.32K $ 105.32K $ 105.32K Total Supply: $ 100.00B $ 100.00B $ 100.00B Circulating Supply: $ 100.00B $ 100.00B $ 100.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 105.32K $ 105.32K $ 105.32K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about boots (BOOTS) price

boots (BOOTS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of boots (BOOTS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BOOTS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BOOTS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BOOTS's tokenomics, explore BOOTS token's live price!

