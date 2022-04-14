Boppy The Bat (BOPPY) Tokenomics
Boppy The Bat (BOPPY) Information
Boppy is a character created by Matt Furie, the artist best known for creating boppy the night rider, a meme that gained widespread popularity and cultural significance. Boppy, a bat, features prominently in Furie's book "The Night Riders."
In this illustrated children's story, Boppy joins Hoppy the frog and Draggy the dragon on a series of enchanting adventures. This trio embarks on nocturnal quests, navigating whimsical and sometimes perilous landscapes to protect children's dreams.
Their journeys are infused with themes of friendship, courage, and the importance of teamwork, making "The Night Riders" a heartwarming tale that resonates with both children and adults. Furie's vibrant and imaginative artwork brings these characters and their adventures to life, showcasing his unique storytelling style.
Boppy The Bat (BOPPY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Boppy The Bat (BOPPY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Boppy The Bat (BOPPY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Boppy The Bat (BOPPY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BOPPY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BOPPY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand BOPPY's tokenomics, explore BOPPY token's live price!
BOPPY Price Prediction
Want to know where BOPPY might be heading? Our BOPPY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.