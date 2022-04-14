BORED (BORED) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BORED (BORED), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BORED (BORED) Information $BORED is the leading meme coin on Ape Chain, inspired by the culture and creativity of the iconic Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC). Designed to be more than just a token, $BORED embraces the power of community, humor, and blockchain innovation. As the flagship meme coin of the Ape ecosystem, $BORED delivers engaging campaigns, seamless on-chain utility, and endless fun, uniting Ape enthusiasts and meme coin lovers worldwide. Official Website: https://boredonape.com

BORED (BORED) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BORED (BORED), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 783.92K Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 783.92K All-Time High: $ 0.02780629 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00078191

BORED (BORED) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BORED (BORED) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BORED tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BORED tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

BORED Price Prediction Want to know where BORED might be heading? Our BORED price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

