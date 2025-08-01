Bork on Ethereum Price (BORK)
Bork on Ethereum (BORK) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 50.89K USD. BORK to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Bork on Ethereum to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bork on Ethereum to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bork on Ethereum to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bork on Ethereum to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.20%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-4.53%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-17.88%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Bork on Ethereum: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-3.20%
-28.96%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Bork, megamind of the universe - brought to us by Matt Furie! Did You Know? Matt Furie, the creator of Bork, also designed other iconic characters, including Pepe, Brett, Landwolf, and Andy! Bork, mastermind of the universe, sat in his small temple, perched high on a plateau overlooking a bubbling mud pit. The Gobi desert stretched endlessly below, its night sky littered with stars. Most nights, Bork linked with the Martian Central Brain, transmitting thoughts across the void of space. Tonight, the news was grim; Earth was unraveling, but its people remained blind to the truth. They weren’t ready for what was to come. Yet Bork knew the time was near. In the stillness of the desert, he waited, preparing to reveal a secret that would shake their fragile world to its core. He knew he must save them. His plan is nearing fruition, Bork cannot be stopped now.
