What is Boros (BOROS)

Boros is a $HYPE-backed coin on the HyperEVM ecosystem. Its purpose is to create a deflationary, yield-generating asset that rewards holders and supports the Hyperliquid ecosystem. A 5% transaction tax drives its utility: 1% is burned to reduce the 1 billion token supply, 2% is distributed gaslessly to holders as rewards, and 2% is converted to $HYPE for a treasury. This treasury invests in DeFi protocols like lending and liquidity provision, generating yield for $BOROS buybacks and burns, fostering scarcity and value growth.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Boros (BOROS) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Boros Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Boros (BOROS) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Boros (BOROS) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Boros.

Check the Boros price prediction now!

BOROS to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Boros (BOROS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Boros (BOROS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BOROS token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Boros (BOROS) How much is Boros (BOROS) worth today? The live BOROS price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current BOROS to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of BOROS to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Boros? The market cap for BOROS is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of BOROS? The circulating supply of BOROS is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BOROS? BOROS achieved an ATH price of 0 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BOROS? BOROS saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of BOROS? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BOROS is -- USD . Will BOROS go higher this year? BOROS might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BOROS price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Boros (BOROS) Important Industry Updates