What is BOSagora (BOA)

The BOS platform project was started in late 2016, and has undergone a major change in technical governance and direction in early 2018. From 2019, We intend to set our course to the original white paperat the time of the ICO with a new brand name called BOSAGORA. BOSAGORA came from the word “BOS” and “AGORA” combined together, which shows the true birth of democracy. BOSAGORA aims toward more democratic and productive decision-making process with a blockchain implementation.

BOSagora (BOA) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

BOSagora (BOA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of BOSagora (BOA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BOA token's extensive tokenomics now!