Boshi (BOSHI) Information Boshi is a community-based memecoin built on the Base. Its purpose is to provide a platform for users to engage in meme-based activities, including trading, sharing, and creating memes within the community. The coin's function revolves around fostering a vibrant and active community of meme enthusiasts who contribute to the ecosystem through meme creation, sharing, and trading. Its utility lies in its ability to facilitate transactions and interactions within the community, allowing members to participate in meme-related activities and potentially benefit from the growth of the community and the coin's value. Official Website: https://www.boshibase.com/

Boshi (BOSHI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Boshi (BOSHI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 82,79K Total Supply: $ 985,00M Circulating Supply: $ 985,00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 82,79K All-Time High: $ 0,00640556 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

Boshi (BOSHI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Boshi (BOSHI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BOSHI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BOSHI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BOSHI's tokenomics, explore BOSHI token's live price!

