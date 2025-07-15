What is Boss Burger (BOSSBURGER)

Boss Burger was originally named by Matt Furie in 2014 & is featured in his new book, Cortex Vortex with a full page dedicated to him. The project was CTO'd by an all-star team who are having a ton of fun building community & making fan content of this hilarious quadrouple stack burger baddie on the blockchain. Here at #bossburger we’re building something rare. Not just a token. A crew. A digital backyard where everyone’s invited. We are building one order at a time.

Boss Burger (BOSSBURGER) Resource Official Website

Boss Burger (BOSSBURGER) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Boss Burger (BOSSBURGER) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BOSSBURGER token's extensive tokenomics now!