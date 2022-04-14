Bossie (BOSSIE) Information

The King of Trolls has been in hibernation for way too long and is now back to take over the internet starting in July 2024. Sick of all the same old cutesyartsyfartsyfancy memecoins, BOSSIE thinks it's time to revive the bold, playful, and rebellious nature of memecoin culture. This token distinguishes itself with the most non-wimpy approach, starting by rejecting 20,000 SOL committed to the project just because, and also committing to a "4 Levels of Degen" campaign which will flip all the potato-ass clowns upside down. The main characteristic of BOSSIE, being a degenerate troller, is to build a community that can resonate with its beliefs and evoke them to unleash their true authentic selves of being mischievous with witty humor.