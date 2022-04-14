Bossie (BOSSIE) Tokenomics
Bossie (BOSSIE) Information
The King of Trolls has been in hibernation for way too long and is now back to take over the internet starting in July 2024. Sick of all the same old cutesyartsyfartsyfancy memecoins, BOSSIE thinks it's time to revive the bold, playful, and rebellious nature of memecoin culture. This token distinguishes itself with the most non-wimpy approach, starting by rejecting 20,000 SOL committed to the project just because, and also committing to a "4 Levels of Degen" campaign which will flip all the potato-ass clowns upside down. The main characteristic of BOSSIE, being a degenerate troller, is to build a community that can resonate with its beliefs and evoke them to unleash their true authentic selves of being mischievous with witty humor.
Bossie (BOSSIE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bossie (BOSSIE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Bossie (BOSSIE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Bossie (BOSSIE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BOSSIE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BOSSIE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand BOSSIE's tokenomics, explore BOSSIE token's live price!
BOSSIE Price Prediction
Want to know where BOSSIE might be heading? Our BOSSIE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.