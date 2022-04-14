BOUNCY BALL of OFiD Fun (E𝕏PB) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BOUNCY BALL of OFiD Fun (E𝕏PB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BOUNCY BALL of OFiD Fun (E𝕏PB) Information Bouncy Ball (e𝕏PB) is a token at the intersection of entertainment, blockchain utility, and business engagement. It supports OFiDCrypt Web3 Marketing & Media in Canada by offering service discounts and promoting Web3 adoption through storytelling and an animated series called Giddy Tales Adventures. OFiDCrypt is leveraging IP for brand awareness in Canada, where physical products can be sold through consumer channels and ad a discount in digital assets. By demonstrating savings and growth to everyday customers, adoption of cryptocurrencies is accelerated by showcasing the economic benefits of blockchain fundamentals—setting apart the speculative aspects from true utility. Official Website: https://www.ofidcrypt.com Whitepaper: https://www.ofidcrypt.com/docs/whitepaper.html Buy E𝕏PB Now!

BOUNCY BALL of OFiD Fun (E𝕏PB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BOUNCY BALL of OFiD Fun (E𝕏PB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 47.57K $ 47.57K $ 47.57K Total Supply: $ 999.49M $ 999.49M $ 999.49M Circulating Supply: $ 999.49M $ 999.49M $ 999.49M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 47.57K $ 47.57K $ 47.57K All-Time High: $ 0.00005052 $ 0.00005052 $ 0.00005052 All-Time Low: $ 0.00003556 $ 0.00003556 $ 0.00003556 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about BOUNCY BALL of OFiD Fun (E𝕏PB) price

BOUNCY BALL of OFiD Fun (E𝕏PB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BOUNCY BALL of OFiD Fun (E𝕏PB) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of E𝕏PB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many E𝕏PB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand E𝕏PB's tokenomics, explore E𝕏PB token's live price!

