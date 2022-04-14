BountyKinds YU (YU) Tokenomics
BountyKinds YU (YU) Information
◆ What is the project about?
The game itself will consist of multiple game genres such as all-time classics like board games, map adventure games, fan-favorites such as role-playing games (RPG) or in-demand games such as first-person shooting (FPS) games or battle royale MOBA games. These games and its areas will be determined by both you, the players and us developers, heavily putting emphasis on the “Play-to-Earn” aspect and “Co-production” aspects of the game.
◆ What makes your project unique?
The BountyKinds universe is going to be dictated by this unique achievement system where all contributions to the game would be quantified and scaled to a number. This number will decide the intricate reward values that come with playing the game. The goal of BountyKinds lie in bringing gamers from various cultures together, regardless of whether they are in the real world or the metaverse. To have players aim for their highest achievable values in the hopes of creating a game with world building that affects even our real world in a positive way.
◆ What’s next for your project?
With each phase, we will add new games to the world of Bountykinds. Game players will be able to be more strategic about which games they play and how they raise NFTs to fight in them. The special NFTs that will be dropped as rewards each season will be the voting rights for this in-game DAO, allowing players to make their own voices heard in the development of the game.
◆ What can your token be used for?
The YU token is a BOUNTYKINDS utility token. YU tokens are used as YU points in the game as a 1:1 exchange ratio. YU point can be used as in-game currency to purchase NFTs or to scholarship NFTs. YU point will be distributed daily as a reward to players for every percentage of in-game points earned in BountyKinds.
BountyKinds YU (YU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for BountyKinds YU (YU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
BountyKinds YU (YU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of BountyKinds YU (YU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of YU tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many YU tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand YU's tokenomics, explore YU token's live price!
YU Price Prediction
Want to know where YU might be heading? Our YU price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.