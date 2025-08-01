Bowser Price (BOWSER)
Bowser (BOWSER) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 118.87K USD. BOWSER to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the BOWSER to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Bowser to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bowser to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bowser to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bowser to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.39%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-9.23%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-13.69%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Bowser: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
-4.39%
-0.38%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Bowser ($BOWSER) is the latest memecoin sensation, blending fun and utility with a tribute to OpenAI’s digital mascot. Launched on the Worldcoin blockchain, $BOWSER offers a tax-free trading experience, making it attractive to both casual traders and serious investors. The liquidity is fully burned, ensuring a secure and stable foundation, while the contract has been renounced, providing complete decentralization and transparency for the community. Built to embody the spirit of the meme economy, $BOWSER aims to be more than just a playful token—it's a symbol of trust and simplicity in a fast-paced market. With no taxes on transactions, users can trade freely without hidden fees, making it accessible and fun for everyone. The burned liquidity prevents manipulations, and the renounced contract means the project belongs entirely to the community. By launching on the Worldcoin chain, $BOWSER leverages the network’s efficiency and scalability, paving the way for rapid growth and adoption. Whether you’re a meme token enthusiast or a first-time crypto explorer, $BOWSER offers a unique opportunity to join a vibrant community rallying behind OpenAI’s iconic canine mascot
