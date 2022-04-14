Bowser (BOWSER) Tokenomics
Bowser (BOWSER) Information
Bowser ($BOWSER) is the latest memecoin sensation, blending fun and utility with a tribute to OpenAI’s digital mascot. Launched on the Worldcoin blockchain, $BOWSER offers a tax-free trading experience, making it attractive to both casual traders and serious investors. The liquidity is fully burned, ensuring a secure and stable foundation, while the contract has been renounced, providing complete decentralization and transparency for the community.
Built to embody the spirit of the meme economy, $BOWSER aims to be more than just a playful token—it's a symbol of trust and simplicity in a fast-paced market. With no taxes on transactions, users can trade freely without hidden fees, making it accessible and fun for everyone. The burned liquidity prevents manipulations, and the renounced contract means the project belongs entirely to the community.
By launching on the Worldcoin chain, $BOWSER leverages the network’s efficiency and scalability, paving the way for rapid growth and adoption. Whether you’re a meme token enthusiast or a first-time crypto explorer, $BOWSER offers a unique opportunity to join a vibrant community rallying behind OpenAI’s iconic canine mascot
Bowser (BOWSER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bowser (BOWSER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Bowser (BOWSER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Bowser (BOWSER) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BOWSER tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BOWSER tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand BOWSER's tokenomics, explore BOWSER token's live price!
BOWSER Price Prediction
Want to know where BOWSER might be heading? Our BOWSER price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.