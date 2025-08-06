What is Boys Club Munchy (MUNCHY)

Meet Munchy, the Boys' Club's favorite furry friend! This lovable mixed-breed dog adores munching on tasty treats and spending Fair launch. No presale seed round. No Bullshit. 6% team & advisor allocation and 6% for marketing, KOLs, and growth-related expenses. 1% Jeet Tax for the haters with malicious intent on destroying launches. Our focus is on longevity in this space but we know how fast this space moves, therefore we feel adding a Jeet Tax is necessary for development and sustainability. Jeet tax will be used for buybacks and any marketing efforts for $munchy.

Boys Club Munchy (MUNCHY) Resource Official Website

Boys Club Munchy (MUNCHY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Boys Club Munchy (MUNCHY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MUNCHY token's extensive tokenomics now!