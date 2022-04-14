Boys Club Munchy (MUNCHY) Tokenomics
Boys Club Munchy (MUNCHY) Information
Meet Munchy, the Boys' Club's favorite furry friend! This lovable mixed-breed dog adores munching on tasty treats and spending
Fair launch. No presale seed round. No Bullshit.
6% team & advisor allocation and 6% for marketing, KOLs, and growth-related expenses. 1% Jeet Tax for the haters with malicious intent on destroying launches. Our focus is on longevity in this space but we know how fast this space moves, therefore we feel adding a Jeet Tax is necessary for development and sustainability. Jeet tax will be used for buybacks and any marketing efforts for $munchy.
Meet Munchy, the Boys' Club's favorite furry friend! This lovable mixed-breed dog adores munching on tasty treats and spending time with his best pals. Come along on this epic adventure and dive into exciting new Munchy comics, games and surprises!
Boys Club Munchy (MUNCHY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Boys Club Munchy (MUNCHY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Boys Club Munchy (MUNCHY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Boys Club Munchy (MUNCHY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MUNCHY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MUNCHY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand MUNCHY's tokenomics, explore MUNCHY token's live price!
MUNCHY Price Prediction
Want to know where MUNCHY might be heading? Our MUNCHY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.