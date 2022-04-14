Boysclub on Sui (BOYSS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Boysclub on Sui (BOYSS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Boysclub on Sui (BOYSS) Information We are a meme token project originally launched on BASE (https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/boysclubbase) and expanded to SOL and now the Sui Chain. Our goal is to create a fun and engaging community-driven token that thrives across multiple chains. We recently had a successful launch on Sui and are now applying to list $BOYSS on CoinGecko to reach a broader audience and grow our ecosystem further. Official Website: https://boysclubonsui.com/ Buy BOYSS Now!

Boysclub on Sui (BOYSS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Boysclub on Sui (BOYSS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 15.49K Total Supply: $ 75.00M Circulating Supply: $ 75.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 15.49K All-Time High: $ 0.0152777 All-Time Low: $ 0.00006938 Current Price: $ 0.00020653

Boysclub on Sui (BOYSS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Boysclub on Sui (BOYSS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BOYSS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BOYSS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BOYSS's tokenomics, explore BOYSS token's live price!

