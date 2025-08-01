bozo the bull Price (BOZO)
bozo the bull (BOZO) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 126.56K USD. BOZO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the BOZO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BOZO price information.
During today, the price change of bozo the bull to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of bozo the bull to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of bozo the bull to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of bozo the bull to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-21.92%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of bozo the bull: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+6.50%
-21.92%
-84.70%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
This is a meme coin project founded on the ideals of pure decentralization, without any predefined utility, corporate backing, or central leadership. It symbolizes a grassroots movement powered entirely by its fast-growing community. The token serves as a cultural icon in the Web3 space, representing freedom, digital identity, and collective creativity in an open ecosystem. bozo the bull is solana’s favourite idiot.
