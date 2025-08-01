More About ROT

brainrot Logo

brainrot Price (ROT)

brainrot (ROT) Live Price Chart

Price of brainrot (ROT) Today

brainrot (ROT) is currently trading at 0.00020597 USD with a market cap of $ 206.15K USD. ROT to USD price is updated in real-time.

brainrot Key Market Performance:

24-hour trading volume
-5.76%
brainrot 24-hour price change
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the ROT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ROT price information.

brainrot (ROT) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of brainrot to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of brainrot to USD was $ -0.0000522578.
In the past 60 days, the price change of brainrot to USD was $ +0.0000962181.
In the past 90 days, the price change of brainrot to USD was $ +0.00002848584417453246.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-5.76%
30 Days$ -0.0000522578-25.37%
60 Days$ +0.0000962181+46.71%
90 Days$ +0.00002848584417453246+16.05%

brainrot (ROT) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of brainrot: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

brainrot (ROT) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is brainrot (ROT)

dev was a rugpilled jeetmaxer COMMUNITY TOOK OVER FR!!!!

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

brainrot (ROT) Resource

Official Website

brainrot (ROT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of brainrot (ROT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ROT token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About brainrot (ROT)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

