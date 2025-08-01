Brat Price (BRAT)
Brat (BRAT) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 19.44K USD. BRAT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the BRAT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BRAT price information.
During today, the price change of Brat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Brat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Brat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Brat to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-8.65%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-99.38%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-99.53%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Brat: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.34%
-8.65%
+6.90%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$BRAT is a BASE memecoin embodying the spirit of rebellion, chaos, and underground domination, driven by a narrative of payback and revolution. With strong community backing, a polished brand, and an upcoming game, $BRAT is positioning itself as the next cult classic on BASE. BRAT is no ordinary lab rat. Heis been through the ringer, experimented on by the biggest, baddest memecoins out there. Their mission? To find that perfect formula that'll send any memecoin flying straight to the moon!
Understanding the tokenomics of Brat (BRAT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BRAT token's extensive tokenomics now!
