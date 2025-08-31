Brawl AI Layer (BRAWL) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00001281 24H High $ 0.00001362 All Time High $ 0.005388 Lowest Price $ 0.00001185 Price Change (1H) -3.73% Price Change (1D) -3.90% Price Change (7D) -2.60%

Brawl AI Layer (BRAWL) real-time price is $0.00001281. Over the past 24 hours, BRAWL traded between a low of $ 0.00001281 and a high of $ 0.00001362, showing active market volatility. BRAWL's all-time high price is $ 0.005388, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00001185.

In terms of short-term performance, BRAWL has changed by -3.73% over the past hour, -3.90% over 24 hours, and -2.60% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Brawl AI Layer (BRAWL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 0.00 Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 128.29K Circulation Supply 0.00 Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Brawl AI Layer is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BRAWL is 0.00, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 128.29K.