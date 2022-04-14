Brazilian Digital (BRZ) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Brazilian Digital (BRZ), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Brazilian Digital (BRZ) Information BRZ is the first stable coin backed by Brazilian Reais (BRL). It'll allow Brazilian residents to directly ramp up in international exchanges and actively trade the Brazilian currency against pairs of different classes, including Bitcoin, other stable coins, utility and security tokens. It will be a powerful tool that will allow Brazilians to move and hedge Brazilians reais internationally. BRZ is always fully backed and holders can either purchase it for 1BRL or redeem it with a discount of 1% in Brazil. Official Website: https://www.brztoken.io/ Whitepaper: https://brztoken.io/files/white_paper_BRZ_2023.pdf Buy BRZ Now!

Brazilian Digital (BRZ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 9.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.64M
All-Time High: $ 9.99
All-Time Low: $ 0.005509
Current Price: $ 0.182396

Brazilian Digital (BRZ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Brazilian Digital (BRZ) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BRZ tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BRZ tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BRZ's tokenomics, explore BRZ token's live price!

