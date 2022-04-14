BRCStarter (BRCST) Tokenomics
As the pioneer in blockchain and cryptocurrency, Bitcoin set the stage for subsequent innovations such as NFTs, smart contracts, and tokenization. Despite its rarely-modified protocol providing stability, Bitcoin has faced criticism for appearing somewhat stagnant. However, the introduction of Ordinals has injected new vitality into Bitcoin's ecosystem, propelling rapid progress in 2023. Ordinals, a protocol layered onto the Bitcoin blockchain, facilitates the creation of NFTs and BRC-20 tokens without altering Bitcoin's code. Similar to Ethereum's ERC-20, the BRC-20 standard supports diverse token projects, enriching Bitcoin's appeal for both entertainment and education. BRC-20 tokens are cultivating a promising landscape for future developments and opportunities, reminiscent of Ethereum's growth in 2017.
BRCStarter is committed to contributing to the future trajectory of BRC-20 tokens by providing an app that enables projects to establish a thriving ecosystem for their activities.
Understanding the tokenomics of BRCStarter (BRCST) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BRCST tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BRCST tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.