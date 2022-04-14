BreakBot (BREAK) Tokenomics
BreakBot (BREAK) Information
A platform where users can create their own agent to be jail broken by others to test the security of their agents. Way it works is a User will seed an Agent with an initial LP and Prompt, which then other users will try and crack to get the hidden phrase. Every attempt costs money and is added to the LP, once a degen is able to "Crack" the AI. They are rewarded with 70% of the LP money, the creator gets 20% and platform gets 10% 50% of which is burnt.
BreakBot (BREAK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
BreakBot (BREAK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of BreakBot (BREAK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BREAK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BREAK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.