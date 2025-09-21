Breaking Bread Price (BRBR)
Breaking Bread (BRBR) real-time price is $0.00024298. Over the past 24 hours, BRBR traded between a low of $ 0.00022075 and a high of $ 0.00024779, showing active market volatility. BRBR's all-time high price is $ 0.00024779, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00022075.
In terms of short-term performance, BRBR has changed by +0.90% over the past hour, -0.32% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of Breaking Bread is $ 243.00K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BRBR is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 243.00K.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.32%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Breaking Bread is a pioneer in Solana meme token designed around a simple and transparent rewards system. With 0% tax on trades, every holder benefits directly from activity without hidden costs or penalties. The token automatically redistributes 100% of creator rewards from Pump.fun back to the community, ensuring fair participation for all holders. The project emphasizes consistency, trust, and community engagement, framing daily “breaking of bread” rewards as both a symbolic ritual and a practical way to sustain value for those who participate.
