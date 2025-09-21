What is Breaking Bread (BRBR)

Breaking Bread is a pioneer in Solana meme token designed around a simple and transparent rewards system. With 0% tax on trades, every holder benefits directly from activity without hidden costs or penalties. The token automatically redistributes 100% of creator rewards from Pump.fun back to the community, ensuring fair participation for all holders. The project emphasizes consistency, trust, and community engagement, framing daily “breaking of bread” rewards as both a symbolic ritual and a practical way to sustain value for those who participate.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Breaking Bread (BRBR) Resource Official Website

Breaking Bread Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Breaking Bread (BRBR) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Breaking Bread (BRBR) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Breaking Bread.

Check the Breaking Bread price prediction now!

BRBR to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Breaking Bread (BRBR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Breaking Bread (BRBR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BRBR token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Breaking Bread (BRBR) How much is Breaking Bread (BRBR) worth today? The live BRBR price in USD is 0.00024298 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current BRBR to USD price? $ 0.00024298 . Check out The current price of BRBR to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Breaking Bread? The market cap for BRBR is $ 243.00K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of BRBR? The circulating supply of BRBR is 1.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BRBR? BRBR achieved an ATH price of 0.00024779 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BRBR? BRBR saw an ATL price of 0.00022075 USD . What is the trading volume of BRBR? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BRBR is -- USD . Will BRBR go higher this year? BRBR might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BRBR price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Breaking Bread (BRBR) Important Industry Updates