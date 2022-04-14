Breaking Bread (BRBR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Breaking Bread (BRBR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Breaking Bread (BRBR) Information Breaking Bread is a pioneer in Solana meme token designed around a simple and transparent rewards system. With 0% tax on trades, every holder benefits directly from activity without hidden costs or penalties. The token automatically redistributes 100% of creator rewards from Pump.fun back to the community, ensuring fair participation for all holders. The project emphasizes consistency, trust, and community engagement, framing daily “breaking of bread” rewards as both a symbolic ritual and a practical way to sustain value for those who participate. Official Website: https://breakingbreadsolana.xyz/ Buy BRBR Now!

Breaking Bread (BRBR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Breaking Bread (BRBR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 240.82K $ 240.82K $ 240.82K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 240.82K $ 240.82K $ 240.82K All-Time High: $ 0.00024779 $ 0.00024779 $ 0.00024779 All-Time Low: $ 0.00022075 $ 0.00022075 $ 0.00022075 Current Price: $ 0.00024084 $ 0.00024084 $ 0.00024084 Learn more about Breaking Bread (BRBR) price

Breaking Bread (BRBR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Breaking Bread (BRBR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BRBR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BRBR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BRBR's tokenomics, explore BRBR token's live price!

