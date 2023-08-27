Discover key insights into BREPE (BREPE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

BREPE (BREPE) Information

What is this project about?

$BREPE is completely decentralized: it has 0% taxes on both purchase and sale transactions; The liquidity of $BREPE is burned forever and the contract is forfeited, guaranteeing maximum security for investor funds.

What makes your project unique?

$ BREPE was born after months of launching his friend PEPE. A maximum supply of 420 million (420,690,000,000,000) $BREPE tokens is available.

History of your project.

Released on August 27, 2023, BREPE ($BREPE) is a decentralized meme coin inspired by the creations of the famous Matt Furie.

What's next for your project?

As a decentralized and community-driven meme coin, BREPE aims to use memes as a tool for change in the world of cryptocurrencies, with the aim of bringing cryptocurrencies back to their essence; decentralization.

What can your token be used for?

To carry out decentralized exchanges at 0% taxes, without limit on transactions, Liquidity burned forever, We want to be innovation in the MEME sector.