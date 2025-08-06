Bretter Brett Price (BRETT)
Bretter Brett (BRETT) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BRETT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the BRETT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BRETT price information.
During today, the price change of Bretter Brett to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bretter Brett to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bretter Brett to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bretter Brett to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-12.26%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+0.90%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-7.61%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Bretter Brett: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
-12.26%
-24.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Meet the Bretter Brett. He's got a clean contract and no taxes. Just keeping it simple and being a good fren to the community.
Understanding the tokenomics of Bretter Brett (BRETT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BRETT token's extensive tokenomics now!
