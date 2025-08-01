Brettwu Price (BRETTWU)
Brettwu (BRETTWU) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 541.18K USD. BRETTWU to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Brettwu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Brettwu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Brettwu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Brettwu to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-22.42%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Brettwu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.20%
-22.42%
+36.65%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Chinese Alter Ego of Your Favorite Boys Club Character, BRETT (0x66bff) Brett Wu — The Carefree Coin Sage In the scrolls of Cryptonia, they tell of Brett Wu, a wandering spirit who rides fortune like a drifting cloud. He sits atop a red star ball, smoke curling in the night air, watching coins flip themselves into gold. Legends say Brett Wu was born under the Laughing Moon — too chill to worry, too lucky to lose. While others plot and panic, he lets the winds of chance carry him to victory. When you hold Brett Wu, you hold the art of effortless winning. Stay calm, spin the coin — let the world come to you.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
